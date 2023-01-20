Debt Restructuring: Suspend 31st January deadline for further consultations—Christian Council

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA — The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has urged the Government to suspend the January 31, 2023, deadline given to individuals to sign on to the Debt Restructuring Programme to engage stakeholders to make the process participatory and the outcome, acceptable to all.

A statement signed by Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y Mante, Chairman of CCG and Rev. Dr. Cyril Fayose, General Secretary, said thorough engagements with stakeholders would help Government to appreciate the concerns of Ghanaians and put measures in place to address some challenges of the programme.

It said the leadership of the CCG had followed with deep interest, the on-going debates about debt restructuring in the country and after various discussions with some stakeholders on Ghana’s economy, they were convinced that the whole process needed to be suspended until broader consultations had been made.

“As an advocacy group that speaks for the vulnerable in the society, the Council has examined the concerns of the Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana (IBHAG), the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, our church members and the general public and have identified lapses in the debt restructuring programme, a major one being lack of consultation with affected individuals and institutions,” the statement said.

It encouraged the media to be diligent with reportage on the debt restructuring programme and ensure that they spoke to professionals on the matter to avoid false information that would further heighten the already situation of fear and panic in the country.

The statement said the leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana would continue to pray for the managers of the economy, especially Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, and urged all churches to do same.

“We strongly believe that God will see us through this difficult situation. Let us keep our hopes alive. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” it said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

