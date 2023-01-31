Data Protection Day: Data Controllers advised to safeguard collected data

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – Mrs Patricia Aduse-Poku, the Executive Director,Data Protection Commission, has advised data controllers to adhere to the Data Protection Law by safeguarding the data they collect.

She said the Commission, as part of its plans, would scrutinize the work of the data controllers and ensure professionalism in the sector.

Mrs Adusei-Poku said this at the opening of the Data Protection Week in Kumasi to mark this year’s Data Protection and Privacy Day under the theme: “Data Governance for a Safe Digitized Space.”

She emphasized that data privacy was a fundamental human right and that individuals have the backing of the Data Protection Law to exercise their rights to be informed about how their data was used.

She stressed that the Commission had, over the past years, commemorated the day with a week-long national awareness campaign that included free awareness training, free webinars, roadshows, and public education activities for all stakeholders.

The day focuses on educational initiatives to raise awareness among businesses and users about the importance of protecting the privacy of people’s personal information online, particularly in the context of social networking.

The day offers opportunities for collaboration among governments, industry, academia, non-profits, privacy professionals, and educators to chart the path toward strengthening the sector.

It also promotes events and activities that stimulate the development of technology tools and individual control over personally identifiable information, encourages compliance with privacy laws and regulations, and creates dialogue among stakeholders about advancing data protection and privacy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

