CrownCity Technologies is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified  

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – CrownCity Technologies (CCT), a Fintech Company has been certified with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and Payment Card Industry Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.2.1 certified.

The certifications further consolidate the Company’s position as a market leader within the Ghanaian Fintech space.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Frank Adibi, the Chief Executive Officer, CrownCity Technologies and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications were issued by the Management System Certification Body (MSECB) and Digital Jewel Africa.

MSECB is a leading provider of Audit and Certification Services in Information Security and Privacy globally, and Digital Jewel Africa is a qualified Security Assessor by the PCI DSS Security Standard Council.

“As the risk associated with Cyber-attacks and data breaches continue to increase, Information security has become a critical issue for every business to help defend itself against external and common internal attacks,” CrownCity Technologies’ Risk and Compliance Manager, Mr Emmanuel Anku said.

He said the certifications would go a long way to provide confidence in trading partners about the security of the company’s infrastructure and operational environment.

The Risk and Compliance Manager said CrownCity Technologies’ recent certifications further showed the Company’s commitment to harness on technology to build financial service platforms to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or economic standing, were able to create access to affordable, seamless convenient and secured products and services to take control of their financial lives.

Mr Anku said the Company had already been certified with the Ghana Data Protection Commission and the two international certifications recently acquired, would among other things enhance the Company’s compliance to a host of laws.

“These are the high-profile General Data Protection Regulation commonly referred to as GDP and the Network Information System (NIS) regulations,” the statement added.

Crowncity Technologies in partnership with GHIPSS and other banks rolled out the “NSS Exxtra,” a product designed for National Service (NSS) Personnel placed in the public institutions to access loans.

Mr Michael Atsu Ametameh, the Marketing Manager said, “We are in the process of partnering with other financial institutions to provide more funds for the product. We have served a total of 2,157 clients during the pilot stage of the product.”

Mr Mohammed Bashiru, the lead Software Engineer said some of the security systems implemented to be ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and PCI DSS complaint were Firewalls Installations, Dedicated Antivirus, Fire Integrity Management Systems, intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems and Access Control Measures.

GNA

