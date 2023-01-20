Court remands suspect in false claims against Police case

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA — Patrick Asiedu, the suspect who was arrested for allegedly making false claims against some police officers, has been remanded into Police custody.

“The court has remanded accused person, Patrick Asiedu, alias Dr Patrick Asiedu, into Police custody,” a news brief from the Police said.

It said the accused was arraigned before the Court on January 18, 2023, following his arrest on January 17, 2023.

The brief said the suspect would reappear before the Court on January 31, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

