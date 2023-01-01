Christians urged not to shield corruption and wrongdoing 

By Eric K. Amoh

Bolgatanga, Jan. 01, GNA – Reverend Father Camillos Baba Ababagre, Parish Priest at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in the Diocese of Tamale, has warned Christians against shielding activities of corrupt people and urged them not to engage in corrupt activities.

He bemoaned the conduct of Christians who associated themselves with corruption and its related vices and said, “As Christians who are Christlike, we must represent Christ and translate that opportunity into practice everywhere we find ourselves”

Reverend Ababagre was preaching the sermon on New Year Day on the theme: “Be the light of Christ”.

He noted that God created light first to separate it from darkness because darkness was associated with confusion, disasters, sin and evil and Christians must represent the light and shine to attract more souls to the Kingdom of God”

The Parish Priest expressed worry at the rate of growing corruption in the country and said, “Even among our families there are incidences of discrimination and corruption. Journalists, politicians and the church, shield the truth, there is no objectivity and there is discrimination everywhere.”

He reminded Christians to appreciate that “God sent Christ who took human form and condition to understand the predicament in man’s condition and to make the big sacrifice with his life through painful death”.

“Today is the naming of Christ or the circumcision of Jesus Christ, and so I entreat you to take advantage of the newness of life to resolve to serve and to stay firm devoid of corruption, discrimination, dishonest life and always stand up for the truth” He added.

Reverend Ababagre implored members of the congregation, “Let us ask for the grace to be honest, truthful and fair in the discharge of the things we have been assigned as Christians to pursue.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

