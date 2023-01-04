Chief constructs toilet facility and mechanised borehole for Lineso community 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Lineso (WN/R) Jan. 4, GNA – The Sompahene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, Nana Korankye I has handed over a newly constructed 12-seater toilet facility and mechanised borehole for Lineso Community to improve sanitation-related issues in the area.

The projects were single-handedly financed by Nana Korankye. who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of D.K Korankye Group of Companies.

At a short ceremony to hand over the facility to the community, Nana Korankye expressed his heartfelt gratitude to some opinion leaders, who spent their time supervising the project and praised the contractor for the good work done.

Additionally, he provided packs of toilet rolls, dustbins, detergents, buckets, waste bins, mobs, and air fresheners to ensure the daily cleaning of the toilet facility for the first six months of its operationalisation.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure regular maintenance to prolong the life span of the facilities.

He was confident that with the construction of the toilet facility and mechanised borehole, the Lineso Community would be on course to end the rampant open defecation in the area.

Nana Korankye, narrated that, his vision to support the development of Bibiani Municipality traced back to 2011 when he distributed street bulbs, donated an ambulance to Bibiani Municipal Hospital, constructed bridges, registered free NHIA for orphans and aged, and supported brilliant but needy students.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, commended the donor for his immense contribution towards the development of the Municipality.

According to him, a country’s development was a shared responsibility, and tasked other individuals, corporate institutions, and companies, operating within the Municipality to follow the good steps of Nana Korankye.

He, however, assured Ghanaians to keep faith with the NPP government, noting that, the government was putting measures in place to turn the economic woes around.

The chief of Lineso, Nana Baffour Awuah I, who spoke on behalf of the entire community praised the donor for his kind gesture and assured him of regular maintenance of the facilities.

GNA

