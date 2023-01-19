Chainsaw operator jailed 10 years for unlawful damage 

By Edward Williams

Jasikan (O/R), Jan. 19, GNA – A 31-year-old chainsaw operator, Kingsley Tabitey, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to slash the throat of a commercial motor rider.

Tabitey pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by a Jasikan Circuit Court.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vincent Seth Kpodo, told the Court presided over by Mr Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, that on December 22 last year, a form two student of the Reverend Father Dogli Memorial Senior Technical School at Ayoma, Godsway Agboli and a part time commercial motor rider’s service was requested by the convict.

He said the convict hired the victim to drop him at Tapa Amanya with his unregistered motorbike to visit his wife.

ASP Kpodo said the convict and the victim after bargaining on the fare agreed on GH¢30.

He said while on the way to the destination, the victim decided to use a different route, which was also accessible to other road users linking to the Tapa Amanya township.

ASP Kpodo said while the victim was about to negotiate a curve on the section of the road, the convict ordered him to stop to enable him to urinate, which he did.

He said they both continued the journey, adding that while on their way, the victim drew a kitchen knife and attempted slashing the victim’s throat.

ASP Kpodo said the victim, who was struggling for breath, lost control of the steering, veered off the road and entered the nearside bush resulting in an accident.

He said the convict managed to wake up and snatched the motorbike from him and sped off.

GNA

