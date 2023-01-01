Central Assemblies of God encourages members to pursue greater exploits 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Jan. 1, GNA – The Central Assemblies of God, Ghana, Koforidua in the Eastern Region, has concluded its end of year service with a call on Ghanaians to lead lives of great exploit, which can be done by knowing God.

Rev. Dr Albert Anane, Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Ghana’s Eastern Region ‘A,’ indicated that knowing God meant knowing Him as a familiar friend and in a personal way; having a good connection with Him.

He described a familiar friend, as one with whom, “we have developed a close bond and we are privy to each other’s inner desires and thoughts.”

Rev. Dr. Anane was speaking at a church service in Koforidua on the theme: “Holiness for greater exploits,” while the Assemblies of God, Ghana Corporate theme for 2023 was “Holiness for revival.”

He said that Daniel’s amazing achievements in the Old Testament signified that human, now living in the New Testament, should aspire higher and do greater things since they are under a new covenant. It was also an achievement to have great vision and to stick to it.

He stated that the phases of knowing God to achieve great exploits included having faith in God, obeying His commands, being spiritually, physically, mentally, and emotionally strong, and learning more about Him in the Scriptures.

During the vigil night service, members dressed in all white sang praises and danced enthusiastically before hugging and wishing each other well as they crossed over to 2023.

They prayed for the country’s leaders and the Ghanaian economy, requesting that the economy be restored.

The church has initiated a project to construct a contemporary office, children’s, and youth building complex by 2023.

