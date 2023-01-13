Caretaker minister for trade and industry ministry

Accra, Jan. 13 GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to assume responsibility for the Trade and Industry Ministry.

The directive takes effect from Monday, January 16, 2023.

It supercedes an earlier directive to the Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, to act as cater taker minister for the Trade and Industry Ministry following the resignation from office by Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen last Thursday.

Mr Jinapor’s additional role would run till a substantive appointment was made by the President.

GNA

