Bulgaria, Greece to Sign Memorandum for Alexandroupolis-Burgas Oil Pipeline – Energy Minister

Sofia, Jan 15 (BTA/GNA) – A memorandum on the project for the oil pipeline between Alexandroupolis and Burgas will be signed very soon, said Caretaker Energy Minister Rosen Hristov on Saturday. He visitiedGreece where he attended the inauguration of a project for a gas-fired power plant in Alexandroupolis. Minister Hristov talked with his Greek counterpart Kostas Skrekas. Attending the inauguration was Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The energy crisis in Europe calls for even closer cooperation and joint efforts between Bulgaria and Greece. We are partnering in many projects and policies. Greece is a partner of Bulgaria because of its location and the shared views on how to develop energy in the region,” said Hristov. He cited the cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece in adopting EU policies for shoring up the natural gas market.

BTA recalls that on January 4 the caretaker government endorsed two memorandums of understanding between Bulgaria and Greece, which will allow the two counters to advance energy cooperation. Under the first document the two countries are expected to cooperate in assessing the viability of the oil pipeline between Alexanroupolis and Burgas.

