BOST, stakeholders support orphanage homes in Kumasi 

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kumasi, Jan. 4, GNA – The Kumasi depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), together with its stakeholders, have donated variety of gifts to three orphanages in the Kumasi metropolis.

The stakeholders included TSL Logistics, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs), transporters, Tanker Drivers Union, as well as the Custom Division at the depot.

The beneficiaries were the Kumasi Children’s home, Cherubs Children’s Home at Santasi-Apire and Perfect Peace Orphanage Home at Asokwa.

The items donated included bags of rice, gallons of oil, provisions, drinks, cleaning detergents, tissue and others, and a cash amount of GHC 14,700.00.

Mr. Chinedu Ibeabuchi, the Team Lead of the initiative, and the Country Manager TSL, who presented the items, said the Company had always prioritised the well-being of children in its social impact initiatives.

According to him, the items would go a long way to satisfy some of the needs of the inmates of the homes, adding that, the Company would strive to continue to support the marginalised children.

Mr. Ibeabuchi lauded the good works of the caregivers and assured of their support to give to the children a good future.

Madam Mabel Amponsah, the Administrator of the Kumasi Children’s home, who received the items appreciated the Company for having the children in mind despite the economic challenges.

“Benefactors like you keep this home running and give hope to these children,” she said.

She gave the assurance that not only would the items be used for the maximum benefit of the children, but the Home would always remember the love shown to them.

GNA

