Bono NPP Chairman describes 2023 as year of economic prosperity 

Sunyani, Jan. 04, GNA – Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described 2023 as a year of prosperity for the nation despite the global economic challenges.

“2022 has been difficult throughout the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other global factors, which affected millions of lives including Ghanaians, but the country is marching forward with renewed energy to turn around the economic fortunes,” he said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

That notwithstanding, the statement urged Ghanaians to support the government and work harder to improve productivity, saying 2023 provided an opportunity “for us to make a fresh beginning and work harder to enhance our economic prospects.”

“Challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and other global situations require us to strengthen the nation’s determination to move forward in unity,” it added.

“It is time for our collective revival to shape our future, one step at a time as we march towards shared prosperity.

“As a nation, we now have a good reason to cease looking backward and instead look ahead and pull forward into the direction of inclusive progress and prosperity,” the statement said.

It urged the supporters of NPP to avoid complacency and strengthen their resilience and work hard, saying “it is only hard work that would enable us to break the eight in Election 2024.”

The statement advised the chiefs and people of the region to endeavour to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity towards building and strengthening peace, stability, harmonious and prosperous region.

