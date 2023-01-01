Begin 2023 focusing on God

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.01, GNA—Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has encouraged the citizens to start the new year 2023 with focus on God.

He said God was in control of man’s existence and the affairs of life, and that nothing could succeed without His involvement.

“If you start this new year with your focus on any other thing aside God, then you are doomed. God was present in the beginning of creation and so if you start anything without Him, you will fail. If you rely on Him, you will succeed,” he said.

The Bishop gave the advice on Sunday whilst preaching a sermon and quoted from Genesis 1:1 saying, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth”.

He said even though life would occasionally throw challenges the way of God’s children, they should not stagger at His promises.

The Clergyman advised them to remain patient and not compare their progress with others, adding that, God worked with time and in due course, He would show up in their situation.

“It doesn’t matter the financial challenges, health complications or seemingly insurmountable set backs in life. You will prevail if you give God first place.”

He narrated an account in Luke 5:1-11 where Peter offered his boat for Jesus to use and share the Gospel with others.

After Jesus was done preaching, He gave Peter instructions which he obeyed and that led to a miraculous bountiful catch of fishes.

Bishop Owusu Ansah, therefore, encouraged the congregation to avail themselves and their resources for the service of God in the year 2023.

He said when people availed their time and resources for God’s use and obeyed His instructions, they would experience miracles.

