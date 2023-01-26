Akatsi South: William Kpormatsi gives back to his alma mater 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Jan. 26, GNA – Mr William Kpormatsi, a former Parliamentary aspirant for Akatsi South National Democratic Congress (NDC), has given back to his alma mater to enhance the standard of education in the school.

Mr Kpormatsi, a financial and business investment expert, who is also a past student of Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) on Wednesday, January 25 handed over a double-deck brand-new refrigerator and three gallons of 25-liter type cooking oil to the management of AKAST to aid in running the affairs of the school.

Mr Kpormatsi, who is also the Chief Executive of W-Life Ventures during the presentation held at the Long Hall of the school, urged the students to pay much attention to their studies, especially mathematics.

“Every successful business and personality must have some form of mathematical background, so I urge you to embrace fully the love for learning mathematics.”

He further assured the management of the school of his continuous support toward achieving the needed academic performance from the students.

“My Foundation has sponsored brilliant but needy students over the years, and I desire to keep supporting these young ones for quality education in my beloved Constituency and beyond,” he told the GNA.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, who witnessed the short event, commended Mr Kpormatsi for his benevolence over the years.

He tasked management and the entire student body to make proper use of what they had.

Mr Ken Adevu, Headmaster of the school on his part, expressed appreciation to Mr Kpormatsi for his love for the school.

He outlined some challenges facing the school such as inadequate infrastructure and others and further appealed to the government and other private groups and individuals to aid it.

Mr Prince Mensah, PTA Chairman, Mr Edward Doe Adade, assembly member for the area, Selorm Attivor, Deputy Youth Organiser of Akatsi South NDC, and teachers witnessed the event.

GNA

