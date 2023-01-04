AGI participates in India International Textile Manufacturing Expo

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Jan. 4, GNA – A delegation of businesses from the Textiles, Garments and Leather Sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), and the Spinnet Textiles and Garment Cluster has participated in the India International Textile Manufacturing Expo (ITME) to identify and meet with potential partners.

It was also to see the new technologies in the industry as well as look out for collaborators.

The ITME, which took place from December 08, 2022 to December 13, 2022, was held at India Exposition Mart Limited, Noida, where a total of 15 large halls held a display of various aspects of the textile industry such as knitting, embroidery, digital printing, spinning, and texting, amongst others.

It was to showcase technological advancement in the Textile Industry in India, and it recorded a total of 1,800 exhibitors from all over India.

It was also to facilitate and connect agents, dealers, and distributors for overseas market and to facilitate joint ventures and technology transfer.

The AGI was a supporting partner of ITME, and with logistical support from the Indian High Commission in Ghana, and ITME, it was possible for Ghana to participate in the event.

Ghana’s delegation was led by Madam Edwina Assan, AGI Sector Chair for Textiles, Garments and Leather Sector, with 22 other business delegates.

Madam Assan, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after returning from the ITME, said there was a lot to learn with respect to new technologies that had been developed in the sector.

She said, “A lot of contacts were made for future referencing. Linkages were formed and some talks are set to begin on some collaborations.”

She added that “Relevant stakeholders have been identified for patronships. Several leads have also been identified. Suppliers for some delegates are already set to do business early in the year.”

