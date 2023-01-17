Activists promoting Africa’s development, human rights honoured 

By Stephen Asante/Rabiatu Abubakr Atogna

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Editar Adhiambo Ochieng, a Kenyan activist and feminist who advocates for women’s rights and supports survivors of sexual violence, has been adjudged the ‘Activist of the Year’, at the 2022 Africans Rising Activism Awards’ ceremony.

The award winner received US$1,000.00 as her prize and was also given a plaque and souvenirs by the Africans Rising, a Pan-African Movement working for justice, peace and dignity of Africans, organisers of the event.

The ceremony, held virtually, also had other award winners, including Botswana Jobs for Graduates (BWJ4G), a youth-led organisation advocating for youth employment, empowerment and development.

For its prize, the organisation, which is an affiliate of the Botswana National Youth Council, was given US$1,000.00, a plaque and souvenirs.

In the Artistic Activist of the Year category, Afra Saad, a Sudanese female photographer and film maker, emerged as the winner, and received US$1,000.00, a plaque and souvenirs.

A press release issued by the Africans Rising, initialed by Ann Njagi, the Media Outreach Consultant, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, said the virtual awards’ ceremony had a total number of 2, 562 votes cast.

“We congratulate all the winners and nominees in the three categories for taking part in this awards initiative.

“They remind us that Africans across the globe are taking the lead in building the Africa we want,” the release said.

The Africans Rising Activism Awards showcase activism as a worthy cause in the African society and highlight the great work by activists and movements that influences positive change for the benefit of the people.

The release indicated that since 2019, when the first edition of the awards was launched, the initiative had received popular support that continued to expand.

