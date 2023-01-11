Abokobi town roads receives facelift as resealing begins  

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – The Abokobi, a settlement in the Ga East Municipality, is undergoing a facelift as resealing of inner roads commences.

This forms part of a 2.3-kilometre road project which commenced in the second quarter of 2022 and follows the paving of the Abokobi lorry station and market, respectively.

The phase two of the project, which extends to the Assembly and towards Sesemi, is also ongoing and involves the construction of a 220-metre concrete drain.

Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), expressed delight at the commencement of the resealing of the Abokobi inner roads and was optimism that other critical roads in the area, connecting the Municipal Capital would soon be repaired as she lobbied central government.

“I am happy that the contractor has started this resealing phase of the project, and I want to take this opportunity to assure residents that we are making serious efforts to address their concerns; Teiman, Akporman-Boi, and others will also see same exercise, so they should exercise patience with us and be hopeful,” she said.

Mrs Kaakie Mann indicated that the Assembly through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) was periodically reshaping the deplorable community roads while pushing for a more lasting solution.

The Municipal Urban Roads Engineer, Mr Caesar Sackey, said all roads in the area had been captured, packaged and submitted to the Department of Urban Roads and was hopeful of a positive outcome.

The GHS1.2 million project is being financed through the IGF of the Assembly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

