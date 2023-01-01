Over 40 Sports Personalities nominated for the 47th MTN SWAG awards

Accra, Jan. 01, GNA – The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has nominated over 40 Sports top performers to be awarded at its 47th awards night in Accra.

The association, together with MTN Ghana has over the years, awarded Ghanaian athletes both in Ghana and abroad for their continuous exploits to the development of sports in the country.

A statement released by Mr Charles Osei Asibey, SWAG’s General Secretary said the selected athletes went through a thorough process to make it this far.

“The shortlisted nominees went through a sturdy ritual of careful but rigorous process in the determination of top performers for honours”.

The nominated sports men and women would compete for honours in 29 categories as a way of appreciating their excellence over the past year.

SWAG on the night of awards, would also announce the winners of the Sports Journalist of the Year and SWAG President’s Awards respectively.

The categories to be awarded were Personality of the Year, Armwrestler of the Year, Athlete of the Year, Boxer of the Year, Chess player of the Year, Club of the Year, Coach of the Year, Cricketer of the Year, Cyclist of the Year, and the Discovery of the Year.

The rest were Footballer of the Year, Hockey Player of the Year, Lifetime achievement award, Para-Athlete of the Year, Professional Golfer of the Year, Table Tennis Most Exciting player, Tennis Player of the Year, Volleyball player of the Year and some other top categories.

The 47th MTN SWAG Awards would be held at the Accra International Conference Center on January 28, 2023.

The topmost award, which is the SWAG Sports Personality of the year would be contested for by Joseph Paul Amoah – Athletics, Mohammed Kudus – Football, and Abraham Mensah – Amateur Boxing.

Armwrestler of the Year would go to Grace Mintah from the Ghana Police Service while Athlete of the Year, Female category would have Abigail Kwarteng, Triple Jumper, Deborah Acquah, Long Jumper, and Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah, High Jumper contesting.

Athlete of the Year (Male) would also have Joseph Paul Amoah – 200m and Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100m battle for it while Badminton Player of the Year goes to Alphous Kelvin.

The amateur boxer of the year would be contested by Abraham Mensah and Joseph Commey with Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku going for the Chess player of the year and Ampen Darkoah Ladies FC for the Club of the year.

Coach of the Year has Ofori Asare – Amateur Boxing, Husseini Akueteh Addy – Armwrestling, Prosper Nartey Ogun – Asante Kotoko and Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa while Cricketer of the Year would go to Samson Awiah Aweh.

Cyclist of the Year has Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa from Riverpark BA with Discovery of the Year being vied for by Joseph Commey (boxer) and Raphael Nii Ankrah (tennis).

Former GFA head, Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula would be decorated for Dedication and Valour while Andre Dede Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Thomas Partey battle for footballer of the year.

Footballer of the Year (Female) has Blessing Shine Agomardzi (ASFAR, Morocco), Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa) and Doris Boaduwaa (Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana) with Footballer of the Player (Home Based) having Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak, Yaw Annor – Ashantigold and Ibrahim Danlad – Asante Kotoko

Hockey Player of the Year would go to Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies) while Lifetime Achievement Award would be bestowed on Awuley Quaye an Nii Dodoo Ankrah (Magic Hans) with Para-Athlete of the Year gong to Patricia Nyamekye and Professional Golfer of the Year to Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club).

Table Tennis Most Exciting Player went to Israel Akili while Tennis Player of the Year was Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi with Volleyball Player of the Year going to Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army).

The SWAG top five Federations would be contested for by Ghana Athletics, Ghana Armwrestling, Amateur Boxing, Pro Boxing, Ghana Football Association, Ghana Cycling and Ghana Tennis

Swimmer of the Year would go to Abeiku Gyekye Jackson while Special and Meritorious Awards would go to Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United, Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fastest Human), Christine Ashley, Chess, Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator, and Danny List, Golfer.

fOr corporate awards, Max TV, SES HD+, OneonOne Foundation, Captain One Golf Society and Tennis Foundation would be awarded.

GNA

