Tributes pour in after football loses its ‘king’, Brazil great Pelé

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 30, (dpa/GNA) – The world is paying tribute to a late legend, after news of the death of Pelé, Brazil’s “king of football.”

The only man to win three World Cups, Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82, after battling colon cancer for over a year, and being in hospital since November, his family and the São Paulo hospital where he was being cared for said.

The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, confirmed the legendary footballer’s death on Thursday at 3:27 pm (1827 GMT), due to multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer. “Everything we are, we owe to you,” Pelé’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you immensely, rest in peace.”

Pelé’s Instagram account meanwhile left a final message for the world. “Love, love and love, forever,” were the words posted on his account on Thursday, hours after his death.

“On his journey, Edson [Pelé] enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world, and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.”

“His message today will become a legacy for future generations,” read the Instagram account of the Brazilian footballing legend.

Outgoing Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, ordered three days of national mourning following the footballer’s death, as per a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday.

“We mourn the loss of a man who brought Brazil’s name to the world through football. He transformed football into art and joy,” Bolsonaro tweeted following Pelé’s death.

Bolsonaro is set to leave office on Sunday, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who emerged the winner of Brazil’s presidential elections at the end of October after a run-off with Bolsonaro, will take over.

Lula also paid tribute to Pelé in a post on Twitter. “I had the privilege which younger Brazilians didn’t have: I have seen Pelé play live.”

“He didn’t simply play. I’ve seen Pelé do his show. Whenever he got the ball, he did something special, which often ended in a goal,” Lula said.

“The king of football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten,” France footballing great Kylian Mbappé tweeted, posting a black and white photo of himself with Pelé. Fellow 2022 World Cup finalist Messi took to Instagram to say “rest in peace, Pelé.”

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil,” Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo said, calling him an “inspiration to so many millions” and noting the affection Pelé had “always” shown him.

“A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal king Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that surrounds the entire football world at this moment,” Ronaldo said.

“He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers,” he continued on Facebook.

The Brazilian football federation CBF meanwhile posted a photo of “King Pelé” with the word “eternal” written above a black and white portrait. “Today I lost my brother,” former Brazilian professional footballer Cafu wrote.

“Heaven has a new star, and the football world lost a hero,” Poland’s Robert Lewandowski said.

“I would say that before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé changed everything,” Brazil’s Neymar said. “He transformed football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to black people, and most of all: He gave visibility to Brazil.”

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940 in the town of Três Corações (Three Hearts) in the state of Minas Gerais, Pelé became known in Brazil as the “King of Football.” He won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

World football’s governing body FIFA, named him as player of the century along with Argentina’s Diego Maradona, who died in 2020 aged 60.

At the beginning of December, the hospital where was being treated said Pelé had full control over his vital functions, and was in a stable clinical condition.

However, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported that Pelé, was no longer responding to chemotherapy. According to the report, cancer treatment had been suspended and Pelé was only receiving palliative care.

On December 21, the hospital said Pelé’s cancer had progressed, and he needed more intensive care due to kidney and heart problems.

Two days later, his daughter posted a photo on Instagram of her father in his hospital bed, both holding each other. “One more night together” was written alongside the photo.

Pelé also had recurring hip problems in the past, as well as problems with his spine and knee. After a urinary tract infection, he had a kidney stone removed.

During a routine check-up, doctors finally discovered a tumour on his colon, which was removed in late summer.

With 77 goals in 92 international matches, Pelé is still the Seleção Brasileira’s record goal scorer. Pelé is survived by seven children and his wife Márcia Cibele Aoki.

