Bulgaria‘s Pamporovo Ski Resort Enjoys More Tourists Due to Scarce Snow in European Resorts

Pamporovo, South-central Bulgaria, December 31 (BTA/GNA) – The ski resort of Pamporovo has been full of tourists from Bulgaria and abroad in the last days of December.

Charters have been redirected to Pamporovo, since the Bulgarian resort found itself among the few to offer good skiing conditions in view of the unseasonably warm weather across Europe,

said Tatiana Marinova, Pamporovo AD’s Marketing Director.

An increase is observed in the number of tourists from England, Ireland, other Balkan countries and Bulgaria. Pamporovo’s ski zone is working with seven open slopes, serviced by seven ski lifts.

Maintaining the slopes was made possible thanks to artificial snow and the efforts of the company’s team, Marinova explained.

She said there is a significant increase in tourist groups from all markets, adding that many Bulgarians, who usually spend New Year’s abroad, have opted for Pamporovo because of the lack

of snow across European resorts.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

