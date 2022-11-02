Sissala East Assembly adopts measures to improve revenue mobilization

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), Nov. 02, GNA – The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has put in place a Revenue Improvement Action Plan (RIAP) to shore up the Assembly’s poor performance in revenue mobilization.

The Assembly has noted that the RIAP formed part of measures to provide more effective strategies and guidelines to generate and meet revenue targets set for the coming years.

Mr Bukari Basi, the Sissala East Municipal Budget Analyst, announced this at a Composite Budget hearing meeting organised by the Assembly with some stakeholders in Tumu.

The purpose of the hearing was to engage the stakeholders to assist in reviewing the assembly’s budget performance and discuss priority programmes and projects to be undertaken in the coming 2023 fiscal year.

Mr Basi, in a presentation, said apart from grants and aids from the central government and donations and grants from development partners, the Assembly had a challenge in generating revenue through its IGF.

He said the assembly was likely not to meet its IGF target again for the 2022 fiscal year, saying, “The assembly’s target of GH₵990,000.00 may not be met as only GH₵381,082.56 was generated as of August and therefore likely to repeat the same target for the period 2023”.

He said measures including the training of more revenue collectors would help shore up revenue mobilization for the assembly to be able to carry out its set initiatives.

Mr Fuseini Batong Hor, the Sissalla East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said citizens’ participation was crucial in the drawing of the assembly’s composite budget pursuant to Sections 40 and 42 (c) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), under the “Participation in District Assembly processes” and “Modalities and Platforms for Participation.”

He called for citizens’ participation and contributions in revenue mobilization, adding that it was needed in shaping the plans of the assembly for the future.

The assembly, he indicated, had constructed and completed two 3-unit classroom blocks at Gbanabisi, and Tumu Midwifery, and drilled two boreholes at Gwosi Upper and Nanchala.

The assembly also reshaped the Pina -Tanla-Nitalo feeder road and established a 10,000 cashew seedlings plantation.

Some representatives of Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) at the meeting raised concerns over the assembly’s failure to construct the proposed disability centre as indicated in the last budget.

The PWDs were made to understand that the Assembly faced some challenges in receiving its Common fund but assured that the disability centre, morgue and the other projects would be rolled over to the year 2023 fiscal year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

