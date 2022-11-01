OLIF worldwide begins Africa Youth Month today  

By Stanley Senya

Accra Nov. 01, GNA – One Love Initiative Foundation (OLIF) begins Africa Youth Month on Tuesday to start on the theme “Breaking the Barriers to Meaningful Youth Participation and Inclusion in Advocacy”.

The Foundation in collaboration with the Youth department of African Union Commission, Youth led and Focused organisations in Africa and beyond to commemorate this year’s Africa Youth Month.

A news statement signed by Mr Prince Emmanuel Brown, Executive Director of OLIF Worldwide and copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that the African Union Commission in line with the African Youth Charter had proclaimed and instituted November 01 to celebrate Africa Youth Day.

However, the day is set to aid African locals in the diaspora with an opportunity to reflect, arise and contribute towards promoting the cause of integration and co-existence within the continent and beyond.

The statement also explained that the day was to chat a new course for fast-tracking and enforcing some political strategies, conventions, treaty, and policies that would bring about transformation, growth and development among members across the globe.

Therefore, the celebration of this day is to help encourage young people to embrace their place in Nation building and development.

“The Foundation believes young people are the ones with solutions to the social, economic, and political ills faced across the continent.

“The Foundation admonishes the youth to use this day as a great opportunity as mandated by the youth department of the African Union Commission to challenge the barriers to youth engagement in Africa and abroad,” it said.

GNA

