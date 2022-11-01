Musk disbands Twitter board, takes sole control 

New York, Nov. 1, (dpa/GNA) - New Twitter boss Elon Musk has disbanded the microblogging platform’s board of directors and taken sole control, according to a securities filing on Monday.

All nine members of the board of directors have given up their posts. Musk appointed himself the only new director so far.

After months of back and forth, the tech billionaire – who is also the chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX – bought Twitter on Thursday in a $44-billion deal and transferred it to his private ownership.

The New York Stock Exchange has already delisted Twitter shares.

