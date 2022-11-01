Mahama congratulates Lula da Silva, President-elect of Brazil 

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended congratulatory message to Mr Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President-elect of Brazil.

“That was a very closely fought election, and the Brazilians have yet again decided to entrust their country and the future of its people in your hands. Best Wishes,” Mr Mahama said.

Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential election on Sunday.

After a divisive campaign, which saw two bitter rivals of the political spectrum go head-to-head, Lula won 50.9 per cent of the votes.

GNA

