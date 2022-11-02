Kudus ends Champions League campaign on high note  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 02, GNA – Ghanaian Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus ended his Champions League campaign with Ajax Amsterdam on a high note, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

However, his club was unable to progress to the round of 16 of the competition, despite his impressive performance.

Four minutes into the game against Rangers, the Right to Dream Academy product managed to get Ajax ahead as he perfectly laid a pass for Steven Berghuis who slotted in a beautiful shot to put his side in the lead.

The youngster came all out again to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute of the game, as he made good use of a pass from Owen Wijndal, leaving the goalkeeper of Rangers, Allan McGregor in a state of confusion to give Ajax a two goal advantage over their opponent.

The former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder played full throttle as the four-time champions defeated Rangers 3-1 to make it to the UEFA Europa League.

Kudus, was adjudged the man of the match in the two-legged tie against Rangers, having bagged a goal and one assist each in both legs.

The player in his UEFA Champions League journey scored against Rangers, Napoli and a screamer against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side which earned him recognition from the German coach after he described him as a promising talent.

The BlackStars player would now focus on leaving a mark on the walls of UEFA Europa League also in the coming days.

Ajax finished third in Group A with six points ahead of Rangers.

GNA

