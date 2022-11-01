Keep contractor on the road-Anlo Afiadenyigba appeal to government 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Anlo-Afiadenyigba (VR), Nov 1, GNA – The people of Anlo-Afiadenyigba, Keta Municipality have appealed to the government to get the contractor working on the Anlo-Afiadenyigba Junction to Havedzi Road to complete the project before leaving site.

Togbi Kadzahlo IV, Dufia of Anlo-Afiadenyigba who spoke on behalf of the people expressed fears that construction works which recently resumed on the road would stall following the absence of workers on the road few days ago.

Speaking at the Mini Hogbetsotsoza 2022 durbar held in the community, the chief recognised efforts of his subjects to levy themselves to raise some money to attempt fixing the potholes on the road through communal labour before government finally came to their rescue.

“The potholes you used to see on our road have recently disappeared due to the government awarding the road on contract to be fixed. While I express my gratitude to the government, I commend my people who tried mobilising some resources to fill the potholes on their own.

“Our plea to the government now is that they should make sure the contractor does not leave site until work is completed. We say this because for some days now, we have not seen people working on the road and should it be left uncompleted and the rains come, the potholes will develop again.”

The 11-km stretch of road remained a cause of worry to the locals as it was in a deplorable state leading to accidents that claimed lives with the latest reported victim being a six-year-old girl who got killed when the motorbike she was riding on with her father and an uncle veered off into an abandoned bridge.

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive for Keta in reaction, assured the people of Anlo-Afiadenyigba that work would be completed on their road.

He explained that the contractor did not leave the site because of financial difficulties, but because some spare parts of his equipment went missing and indicated that the issue had been resolved by making him return to site and for work to continue.

GNA

