Iran imposes sanctions on CIA and US military officials 

Tehran, Nov. 1, (dpa/GNA) - Iran has imposed sanctions on the US foreign intelligence agency CIA and senior US military officials.

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran published a list of 10 individuals and four entities to be punished on Monday, including the commander of the US military in the Middle East, General Michael Kurilla.

Iran accuses them of promoting violence as well as terrorism in connection with the recent anti-regime protests.

Whether the sanctions would have concrete consequences for those affected seemed uncertain. Observers spoke of a rather symbolic step by the Iranians.

For weeks, tens of thousands of people have been demonstrating in Iran against the authoritarian regime and the Islamic Republic.

After the violent actions by the security forces, the US and the EU initiated further sanctions on Iran. The Islamic Republic itself reacted with entry bans targeting politicians.

The London-based BBC Persian channel and Iran International put the country on a terror list.

The protests were triggered by the death of the 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

She died in police custody in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police for disobeying Islamic dress codes. Mass protests followed. Iran’s government and leadership have been in a serious political crisis ever since.

GNA

