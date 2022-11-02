Ghana’s Permanent Mission to UN reiterates Ghana’s commitment to global peace 

Accra, Nov 02, GNA – Mr Harold Adlai Agyeman, Ghana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has reiterated Ghana’s commitment to ensuring global peace and security as the country assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on November 1.

Mr Agyeman made the remarks when he addressed the Press Corps of the UN in New York.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Agyeman took the opportunity to outline Ghana’s programme of work for its Presidency of the UNSC for the month of November.

He said high on the agenda were activities such as an Open Ministerial debate to be chaired by Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on the topic “Integrating Effective Resilience Building in Peace Operations for Sustainable Peace” on Thursday, 3rd November.

There is also a debate at the Heads of State level to be chaired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the topic “Counter-terrorism in Africa: An Imperative for Peace, Security, and Development” on Thursday, 10th November.

GNA

