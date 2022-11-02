Court remands two persons over robbery 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons into Police custody over robbery and abetment to commit crime.

They are Eliawu Dawud, an Okada Rider and Alihu Zakaria, a businessman.

The court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei-Ayeh adjourned the case to November 11, 2022.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah told the court that the complainant was Alidu Hamidu, a businessman who resided at Mamprobi, Accra.

He said on October 25, 2022, at about 1400 hours, Mr Hamidu sent Habibu Munkaila with a motorbike to Accra to take GH₵ 383,500.00 from a customer for him.

The prosecution said Munkaila went for the money and on his way back to Achimota, he detected that Dawud together and another person now at large, were chasing him with an unregistered motorbike.

It said Munkaila quickly climbed the pavement to the other side of the road towards the Nima Police station for refuge.

The prosecution said Dawud allegedly started shooting indiscriminately, which caused Munkaila to fall from the motorbike at the NDC Party office on the Nima Highway.

It said Munkaila started shouting for help, but Dawud allegedly gave another warning shot and pointed the pistol at Munkaila, ordering him to hand over the backpack and its contents.

It said Munkaila pleaded with Dawud but he snatched the backpack containing the money and bolted with same.

The prosecution said on October 27, 2022, Munkaila led the Police to Caprice and identified the motorbike used to perpetuate the crime, where Zakaria was identified as the person, who received the motorbike for sale after the robbery was committed.

It said Dawud mentioned the name of one Etoo as his accomplice, now at large.

GNA

