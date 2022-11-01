Ashanti Teachers forum congratulates new GES Boss  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Ashanti Teachers Forum, on Monday congratulated the newly appointed Dr Eric Nkansah, the Acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

The Forum called on the teaching fraternity to rally their support behind the new Director General to discharge his mandate in an efficient and effective manner.

Mr Michael Mensah, the President of the Forum, said this when a delegation of members of the Forum paid a courtesy call on Dr Nkansah in Accra.

“As concerned teachers in the Ashanti Region, we thought it wise to pay him a visit and congratulate him on his appointment at the highest level of the Service.

“We have seen him visiting some schools within the Accra metropolis and talking about his plans and policies for stakeholders in the sector, which is worth emulating as a leader,” he said.

He said, ” Dr Nkansah is a true educationist who has taught at Kintanpom Senior High School and we believe he has the urge to spearhead the affairs of the Service.”

With his background in the banking sector, Mr Mensah believed that the new GES Director General would work seamlessly to facilitate the Service’s financial issues.

Dr Nkansah appointment was met with opposition, mostly from a section of the union bodies.

Mr Mensah, however, encouraged him to be steadfast and see the criticism as a challenge to be focused on and work harder for the growth of the Service.

Dr Nkansah responded by thanking President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in him and promised to serve diligently while adhering to the service’s tenets.

He pledged to prioritise the welfare of teaching and non-teaching staff of pre-tertiary institutions across the country.

He was hopeful of addressing issues relating to promotion, upgrading, and other pertinent concerns to build confidence among members to give their best and improve learning outcomes.

“We need to create 21st century skills where students will be taught to be critical thinkers to be fit for purpose,” he said.

He stated that the vision of President Akufo-Addo was to increase the transition rate from Senior High School to tertiary education and noted that this could be achieved by a concerted effort by all stakeholders in the education space.

Dr Nkansah was appointed by President Akufo-Addo, effective October 19, 2022, pursuant to Section 19(1), 2(a) and (b) of the Pre-tertiary Education Act, 2020(Act 1049).

GNA

