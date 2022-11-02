49,000 security personnel trained ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar   

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – At least 49,000 government and private security personnel in Qatar have received training on leadership and security as the country seeks to ensure the highest global standards of safety at the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

This was part of FIFA’s initiative to provide a strong security system ahead of the tournament, under the supervision of its Commander of Security Operations, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani.

The trained security personnel, made up of 32,000 government and 17,000 private security forces were coordinated by 180 expert safety and security officers in Qatar.

Mr. Abdul Rahman Hamad al-Suwaidi, the Deputy Head of the Security and Safety Operations Committee, Training and Development Unit speaking at the short event said “All our training programmes have been internationally accredited and were implemented and overseen by Qatari nationals”.

According to him, the training would serve as an opportunity for these security personnel in Qatar and even beyond the tournament, having gained the experience from these experts.

Mr. Audrey Reis, Group Leader for FIFA’s Safety and Security team also said the professional training given to the security forces in Qatar would also raise the level of security in the country.

“We are proud of our involvement in the training and certification of these officers and in helping Qatar achieve an elite standard of security protocol,” he added.

He said Qatar was now ready to receive more than one million guests who were expected to arrive in the country this month.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off November 20 to December 18 with 32 teams set to participate.

GNA

