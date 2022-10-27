Women entrepreneurs must collaborate, forge partnerships 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Mrs Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, the Chief Executive Officer of Dzigbordi Consulting Group, says women entrepreneurs must collaborate and communicate more of their needs for support to their business.

She said most often, women entrepreneurs keep things to themselves, but collaboration and partnerships really help to expand their business.

Mrs Kwaku-Dosoo was speaking as part of a panel on the 11th Edition of the Ghana Economic Forum on the theme: ” Building a robust and resilient economy through technology, finance and Investment, trade and entrepreneurship,” in Accra.

She emphasised the building of the capacity of women to close gender entrepreneurship gaps and support gender-sensitive economic policies.

She said there was also the need for a robust framework to measure women’s entrepreneurship and its enablers and barriers using existing data sources to inform policy decisions.

“A lot has been done but there is more work to do in continuing to support, empower, give deserved recognition to and champion women’s voices and their contributions,” she added.

She said these entrepreneurs needed to have negotiation skills to build up their business and scale it in future, indicating that they should also be able to ask for whatever they need to enable their businesses to grow and develop.

Mrs Kwaku-Dosoo said no matter the challenges women entrepreneurs face in society, they could still overcome them and succeed in their business operations.

“There are a lot of opportunities across the sectors to make money and create the needed value for women entrepreneurs,” she said.

The Founder of Dzigbordi Consulting Group said when women were equipped, they could do more and excel in their various places of work.

Mrs Odelia Ntiamoah Boampong, Chief Executive Officer of SNB Group, said data was very crucial for the development of the economy and Ghana could not develop and make policies without data.

“We have used inflation targeting at the Bank of Ghana for all these years as a country, it is time to collect data on how that has solved our inflation challenges as a country,” she said.

She said as a country there was the need to know and find ways of harnessing the opportunities women bring to the table at transforming the economy.

“These times are the perfect ones to look at transformation,” he added.

She urged Ghana-led businesses to be creative and innovative in providing products and services to the public rather than replicating the same things all the time.

GNA

