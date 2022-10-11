VRCC commended for its support to the 66 Artillery Regiment 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Oct. 11, GNA- Brigadier-General Raymond Kwabla Awusi, Director-General of Medical Services of the Ghana Armed Forces has commended the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) for the support it continues to provide the Regiment and the military in the Region.

The Director-General also expressed his appreciation for the effective collaboration between the 66 Artillery Regiment and the Coordinating Council and asked that it continues.

Brigadier-General said these when he paid a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, as part of his official visit to the Volta Region.

Brigadier-General Awusi disclosed that he assumed the office of Director-General of Medical Services a couple of months ago and saw the need to embark on a familiarisation tour of all medical establishments of the Armed Forces to interact with staff as well as key stakeholders.

The Minister was happy about the visit and expressed appreciation to the military for the medical establishment at the regiment, which was meeting the medical needs of not only officers and men of the regiment but also a section of the public.

Dr Letsa said there was a close collaboration between the military, especially the 66 Artillery Regiment, the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District and the Regional Coordinating Council.

