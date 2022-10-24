New face leads Keta Constituency NDC

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (VR), Oct 24, GNA – Mr Wisdom Seade, a tutor at Anlo Awoamefia Senior High School, Anyako, has won the Keta Constituency chairmanship race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He emerged as the winner of the contest by polling 529 votes, closely followed by Mr Bill Boglo, 507 votes with Mr David Fiadogbe (who sought to retain his position) and Mr Silas Aidam getting 26 and 16 votes, respectively.

The constituency delegates conference on Saturday at Tsiame, which travelled to about midnight due to a problem with the ballot papers of Deputy Treasurers, saw the election of other executives: Jeff Amekuedi, Vice Chairman; Stella Som, Women Organiser; Agnes Sogbe, Deputy Women Organiser; Herbert Edem Kpodo, Youth Organiser; Brown Kporxah, Deputy Youth Organiser and Glory Hafoba, Other Youth Organiser.

Others are Emmanuel Tay, Secretary; Jubilee Nyagorme, Deputy Secretary; Wisdom Oscar Sosoo, Organiser; Michael Nutsugah, Deputy Organiser; Michael Yevugah, Treasurer; Dan Sosu, Deputy Treasurer; Albert Atsu Sosu, Communications Officer; Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, Deputy Communications Officer and Sariki Garba Hashimu, Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

One-God Dzotepe, Doe Tornyo, Amega Felix, Gabriel Tsikata, Stephen Abotsi, Selasie Lore, Rosemary Tsikplornu and Samuel Kwagbedzi got elected as Eight Executive Members.

Mr Amekuedi, the Vice Chairman, speaking on behalf of Mr Seade, the Chairman after being sworn in, thanked delegates for the honour and congratulated contestants, both winners and losers saying, it was a victory for everyone in the NDC.

He called for a united front saying, there was the need for all hands to be on deck towards the goal of the party winning the “bigger fight” in 2024.

Mr Tay, the Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency was grateful to the delegates for electing them to hold the fort for the NDC for the next four years and promised to deliver on their mandate.

“The ultimate is to kick the New Patriotic Party out of power in 2024. We must unite as a party for that battle to be fought,” he said.

The 2022 Keta NDC Delegates Conference saw 11 executives retain their various positions; other moves to a new position with 12 new faces emerging to run the affairs of the party in the constituency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

