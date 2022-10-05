MP for Bibiani donates sewing machines and dryers to constituents  

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Pataboso (WN/R) 05, Oct GNA – Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, has donated 12 Singer sewing machines and three hair dryers to some apprentices within the constituency.

The beneficiaries were from Pataboso, Ankra -Muano and Kunkumso electoral areas.

Presenting the machines at separate meetings with polling station executives of the various Electoral Areas, Mr Obeng-Boateng said the gesture was in pursuit of his quest for entrepreneurship.

He, however, urged the prospective beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to change their lives and that of their families.

The MP explained that the country had gotten to a stage where it had no choice but to resort to the Bretton Woods Institutions for financial support.

According to him, the economic indices from the second quarter indicated that the economy was bouncing back and therefore urged the citizenry to repose confidence in the ruling party to turn things around and create a booming economy.

The beneficiaries of the apprenticeship programme would be selected later upon careful consideration and consultation.

Mr Obeng -Boateng was accompanied by other constituency executives including Mr Paul Andoh, First Vice Chairman.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

