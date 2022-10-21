Hotel manager remanded over stealing

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct.21, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a hotel manager over an alleged theft.

Daniel Deku, denied conspiring with two others currently at large to break into a vehicle and stealing an Apple Mac Laptop valued GHC5,000.00 as well as cash of GHC20,000.00 and USD5,000.

He will return to the Court on November 7, 2022.

The police are still looking for his accomplices – Michael Quarcoo, alias Ofori Quaye and Kofi Abdul Raman.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful that Dr Benjamin Sarkodie, 56, the complainant, was a medical practitioner and a resident of Ridge in Accra.

Deku, he said, was a hotel manager and a resident of Bortianor with Quaye and Raman.

The prosecution said on October 15, 2022, police intelligence led to the arrest of Deku from his hide out at Weija for his involvement in a stealing case that had occurred at the Palace Mall, Labone branch, and he mentioned Quaye and Raman as his accomplices.

Police investigations revealed that on October 11, 2022, Quaye on seeing the police managed to escape leaving his Honda Accord with registration number GE 9338-13 behind.

A search conducted in the car revealed 20 live 9mm ammunition and two sharp cutlasses.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that on October 11, 2022, the accused person and his accomplices were on a stealing spree and at about 1900 hours, they spotted the complainant’s black Land Cruiser vehicle parked at the Palace Mall Labone branch.

It said Quaye, at large, allegedly caused damaged to the passenger back side window and stole all the items and the money while Deku and Raman kept watch for the smooth operation.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Deku admitted the offence and stated that he got USD2,200.00 and GHC2,000.00 from the complainant’s money but Quaye took the laptop away to sell so they could share the proceed.

