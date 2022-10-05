Government to address infrastructural deficit at Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS     

By James Esuon

Potsin (C/R), Oct. 05, GNA – Hajia Zainab Adams, the Headmistress of Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (SHS), has expressed concern about the numerous infrastructural challenges of the school.

The situation, she said, inconvenienced students and staff and did not promote a sound academic environment.

Hajia Adams expressed these concerns in her report during the climax of the golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the school at the weekend.

The anniversary which was on the theme “50 Years of Educational Excellence: Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya in Retrospect,” brought together government officials including parliamentarians and ministers of state, old students, students’ parents and the public.

The headmistress said the school for 50 years of its existence had no assembly hall which had compelled authorities to improvise the dining hall for all social gatherings.

Hajia Adams also mentioned other infrastructural challenges including inadequate staff accommodation, absence of a library, and lack of a befitting science laboratory while the three-unit block was still being used as an administrative block.

Reverend Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education said the government was not oblivious of the infrastructural deficit in most senior high schools across the country but remained committed to addressing them.

He acknowledged the infrastructural challenges at the Potsin T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS and gave the assurance that the Government address the challenges to solidify the implementation of the free SHS policy at the school.

Rev Fordjour said the Government since the implementation of the free SHS policy in 2017 had initiated about 1,134 infrastructural projects across SHS in the country with a total of 780 yet to be completed and handed over for use.

This, he said, demonstrated the Government’s commitment to addressing challenges that had come about as a result of the implementation of the free SHS and implored the collective support of all stakeholders in the development of the various senior high schools across the country.

The Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction about the Government’s partnership with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in education while stressing the need for the partnership to be strengthened.

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, praised the invaluable contributions of the Ahmadiyya Mission in the provision of education in the country and as well lauded the recent involvement of old students in the development of their alma mater.

She underscored the importance of implementing the free senior high school policy to produce the high-quality human resources needed to undertake the desired development of the country.

Mrs Bawumia advised the students to challenge themselves constantly and consistently, believe in themselves and work hard to achieve academic excellence.

