GIPC wins best investment promotion agency in Africa; fourth in a row  

Accra, Oct 27, GNA – The Capital Finance International (CFI) magazine has named the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) as Africa’s top investment promotion organization for the fourth consecutive year.

The GIPC actively defended the nation’s favorable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) status with a focused digitalization effort that improved service delivery, promotional visibility, and investor interaction, according to CFI.co’s award citation.

It also praised the Centre’s accomplishments in fulfilling its duty to encourage, promote, and facilitate investment in the nation per the GIPC Act 865.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, in Accra, said the Center had ramped up its operations and implemented a dynamic structure that aggressively used digital media, high-level stakeholder engagements, and business-to-business (B2B) connections, to keep up with evolving business trends and better served investors.

“It has promoted investment opportunities across numerous social media channels, assisted investors in registering projects and requesting exemptions online, and built an investor aftercare division to guarantee the smooth integration of support and business continuity.”

The release said additionally, the GIPC had prioritized the SDGs as a pathway to convert country-level sustainability gaps into private-sector investment opportunities in line with the global push for sustainable investments

“The Centre’s extensive efforts during the COVID-19 crisis and the Russian-Ukrainian war enabled it to bring in an impressive quantity of FDI. As a result, it is not unexpected that CFI.co has named the GIPC the best IPA in Africa for the fourth consecutive year, “ the release said.

It noted that the award came in the same year that Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Center, was recognized for Outstanding Public Leadership in the Public Sector.

Other big winners of this year’s CFI.co awards are the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Deloitte Cyprus, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fitch Ratings, South Africa’s Old Mutual Investment Group, and UK’s Access Bank.

The new CFI.co award adds to other respected honours the Center has garnered over the past few years. It was similarly awarded the Best Audit Committee (MDA Category) by the Internal Audit Agency and recognized by the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) awards as the 2nd Best Investment Promotion Agency in Africa.

GNA

