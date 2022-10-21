Ghana launches Green Climate Fund (GCF) CSOs readiness programme

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, Oct 21, GNA – Ghana has launched the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Readiness and preparatory support programme to allow them to participate in the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the country.

This follows Ghana’s receipt of a grant from the GCF for a two-year project titled “Capacity Building and Knowledge Management on Climate Change for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Ghana towards the implementation of the NDCs.”

Ghana’s NDCs reflect the country’s ambition for reducing emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Ms Adwoa Faikue, Chief Economic Officer, Ministry of Finance, who represented the finance minister, said the CSOs project that would be implemented within 24 months aims to strengthen the capacities of 10 Ghanaian CSO networks to contribute efficiently in the NDCs planning and implementation processes.

This would be attained through engaging the national designated authority, direct access entities, and GCF on project design, selection, budget preparation, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

There would also be the developing of a CSO-tailored training module on preparing funding proposals to leverage non-state actors’ engagement with the GCF.

She said the National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) provides a clearly defined pathway for dealing with the challenges of climate change within the socio-economic context of Ghana, considering the Governance and coordination, which aim to create a broad consistency beyond government to include the private sector, and non-governmental organizations.

She announced that Ghana had so far received four Readiness from the GCF and that the country had sent about 11 proposals to GCF secretariat for funding, out of which eight had been approved, amounting to GHS 442, 968 million, having been received by the county.

“This particular Readiness is the fifth Readiness support that is expected to raise awareness and build the technical and institutional capacities of CSOs to support the National Designated Authority (NDA) to respond and to integrate climate change adaptation and mitigation into relevant existing of future programmes and projects,” Ms Faikue said.

There is also an aspect of Developing a five-year Civil Society Climate Change Agenda and Action Plan; as well as Developing GCF Concept note proposing how this initiative could be up-scaled nationally to facilitate agreement on direction and access to financing.

The readiness will build on and maximize the efforts of previous and existing support in climate change capacity-building related initiatives and over time, enhance CSOs’ technical and institutional expertise to develop and implement low carbon development climate compatible projects and programmes to contribute to Ghana’s long-term sustainable development.

She said ambitious and decisive action, if sped-up and upscaled at every level, could unlock the huge investment for mitigating climate change and powering sustainable development.

She commended HATOF Foundation for leading the process of building the capacities of CSOs, that would strengthen civil society’s engagement with the GCF in the area of climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Dr Samuel Dotse, Executive Director, HATOF Foundation, said as part of the project, the CSOs would be taken through the multilateral agreement for them to understand why Ghana “is eligible to attract funding within the process…”

They would also learn about Ghana’s NDCs and the policy and action plans, the NDCs and the economic sectors of the country, and technical understanding of the policy framework, among others.

They would also learn about what is required in a proposals and goals for adaptation.

The overall objective would be to equip the CSOs in how to apply for climate funds from the GCF to also be able to implement some of the NDCs as development partners.

