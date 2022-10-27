Denmark retail sales fall for first time in 3 months

Copenhagen, Oct. 27, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Denmark’s retail sales declined for the first time in three months in September, amid a fall in sales of fresh food and other groceries, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

Retail sales fell 0.4% month-on-month in September, after rising 0.3% in August. The latest decline was the first since June, when sales shrank 1.6%.

Sales of food and other groceries decreased 3.0% monthly in September.

Meanwhile, sales of clothing gained 3.7% and those of other consumables rose 1.1%.

On a yearly basis, retail sales decreased 5.4% in September, following a 5.2% fall in the previous month.

During the July to September period, retail sales declined 6.6% annually, following a 1.4% fall in the April to June period.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

