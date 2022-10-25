Community sensitisation critical to fighting galamsey – Mireku Duker 

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Due to government’s recognition of the integral role the public plays in fighting illegal mining, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has organised a durbar to re-kindle public interest towards ending the menace.

At Hemang in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region on Monday, Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, led a team of experts to deliberate with the chiefs, opinion leaders and small-scale miners on the need to collaborate with the government to end illegal mining.

He encouraged them to consider its dire ramifications on the country’s water bodies and environment, and on the future generations.

“A win against illegal mining is a win for all…so let’s all come together and do this,” he said.

Addressing concerns about unemployment and livelihoods, Mr Mireku Duker outlined various alternative programmes introduced by the government to improve the livelihoods of the people.

He mentioned the Community Mining Scheme, Reclamation and Afforestation modules as some of the interventions for those who lost their livelihoods because of the clampdown on illegal mining to have

something meaningful to do.

“It’s a shame that we have allowed our lands to be destroyed to this point. Long-term enjoyment is better than a short-term one…so we must all think about the people,” he said.

“Let’s think about the future. If we all decide to mine responsibly, we’ll enjoy for a long time and save our lands and rivers.”

Mr Ernest Ofosu, the District Chief Executive, expressed optimism that the engagements with the Fanteakwa chiefs and residents would bear fruits.

Mr Kofi Adjei, the Chief Inspector of Mines at the Ministry, urged the people, especially cocoa farmers, not to give out their lands for galamsey activities.

He said illegal mining was dangerous and could have adverse health implications on many innocent lives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

