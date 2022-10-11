Christians admonished to guard against deceit 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Oct 09 GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale has said it is crucial for Christians to completely depend on God to override obstacles in service to God.

He admonished Christians to guard themselves against any deceit meant to divert their attention from God.

He was delivering the sermon during church service in Tamale on the theme: “The Offering of Life”.

Bishop Tong said depending on God was a sure way for God’s people to overcome attempts to redirect their energy from offering services to Him.

He said, “On our own, we will fail but with God, we are more than conquerors because our decisions will be based on God’s word.”

He urged Christians to endeavour to serve God with their resources and talents, adding that Christians were stewards of God’s creation, and must do all they can, to maintain the order of creation.

GNA

