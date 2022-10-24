An educationist elected Adaklu constituency NDC chairman

Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Sikama (V/R), Oct. 24, GNA – Mr Jerry Ameko, an educationist, was at the weekend elected Chairman of the Adaklu Constituency of the National Democratic Congress.

He polled 247 votes to beat Mr. Nelson Glate, who polled 183 votes.

The election was held at Adaklu Sikama in the Adaklu district.

Mr. Samuel Amafu was elected vice chairman with 285 votes to defeat Mr Vandyke Ofoe, who also polled 143 votes.

The secretary position went to Mr Hayford Amenuvie with 225 votes to beat his only contender Mr Eugene Akpatsa, who polled 204 votes while Ms Millicent Dzah was elected unopposed as the deputy secretary.

Mr Mark Dodzie Hoenyekor got 32 votes to beat Mr Cephas Addey who got 13 votes to take the youth organizer position while Mr Elias Alowordor was elected deputy youth organizer with 25 votes. The other contender for the position was Mr Wilson Suglo polled 20 votes.

Mr Edward Ewuiah-Klu polled 38 votes to beat Mr. Wilson Akpkakpa who got seven votes to take the other youth position.

The treasurer position was easily taken by Mr Segbe Agbee Habel with 346 votes with the other contestant, Mr Tordzro Frank polling 80 votes while Mr Newton Festus Fiagbor was elected unopposed as the deputy treasurer.

Mr Alexander Sesi was also elected unopposed as the organizer, but Mr. Simon Adamah had to fight to defeat Mr Agadzi Christopher, who had 186 votes for the deputy organizer position with 241.

Mr. Christopher Galenkui retained his position unopposed as the communication officer while Mr Emil Akpator was also elected unopposed as the deputy communications officer.

Ms Gifty Fiagbor and Ms Edinam Dorfe were elected unopposed as the women organizer and deputy women organizer respectively and Adamu Abdulai was also elected unopposed as the Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

Those elected as executive members were Mr Geoffrey Aglago, Rev. Fred Kwame Agbogbo, Mr. Gakpo Sampson, and Mr. Felix Dorfe.

The others were Mr Dzaba Moses, Mr Gershon Agbowoada, Mr Prosper Abotsi and Mr Eugene Deh.

Delegates from the 46 branches of the party, former constituency executive members, the former DCE and the Member of Parliament took part in the elections, which was supervised by the Adaklu district office of the Electoral Commission.

