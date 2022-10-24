Akatsi South NDC Chairman retained, Women Organiser replaced

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Oct. 24, GNA – Mr Owusu Kojo Anthony, the Akatsi South incumbent Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has retained his position.

The elections, which saw some 49 aspirants contesting the various positions, gave Mr Owusu, a businessman, 776 votes as against Mr Francis Yao Dorkenoo, who had 404 out of the total votes cast.

The Vice Chairman position was taken by Mr Solo Anthony Adotevi, who until his victory, was the Constituency Treasurer. He had 826 votes against Mr Justice Goka, who also got 353 votes.

Mrs Cecilia Agbolosu, the incumbent Women Organiser, was overpowered by Madam Rita Kaledzi, a businesswoman with 83 votes against 47, whilst the Deputy position was maintained by Mrs Patience Agozi, who got 67 votes against her closest contender with 63 votes.

The elections, which was conducted by officials from the Electoral Commission, produced the following results, Mr Daniel Dagbah, Secretary maintained with 675 against other two contestants namely Agordzetor Daniel and Mr Sylvanus Olympio Sogbe, who got 429 and 76 votes respectively, Bedzo Francis Dotsey captured the Deputy Secretary position with 647 votes from Mr John Akekuedi who had 532.

Other winners include, Daniel Yao Gidi, Treasurer, 798, Mr Wisdom Akpabli, Deputy Treasurer, 638, Seidu Suleimana, incumbent with 776 votes, Victus Kudoto, Deputy Organiser, 345 votes, Attivor Kofi Isaac, Communications Officer, 612, Edem Unity Avege, Deputy Communications Officer, 624, Selasi Ackuaku, Youth Organiser, Bestine Selorm Attivor, 61, Deputy Youth Organiser.

Mawufeame Genuine Aho took the Other Youth Organiser position with 67 votes.

Some eight others were also elected as executive members in an election which was witnessed by hundreds of party supporters.

Mr Owusu Anthony, after the declaration, thanked the delegates for the peaceful exercise.

He called for unity ahead of the main task in 2024 “so our dear party will return to power.”

Mr Henry Ametepe, the Volta Regional Chairman of the party, who witnessed the event, called for tolerance and respect for one another regardless of their differences.

The new executives took the Oath of Office, which was administered by Mr Simon Amegashie Viglo, the former Volta Regional Secretary of the party.

The GNA also observed a calm but keenly contested exercise where there were some mis-feelings from the initial stage of the exercise about the crop of aspirants to be elected to office.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

