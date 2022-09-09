Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured more than 1,000 square kilometres

Kiev, Sept. 9, (dpa/GNA) - Ukrainian troops have taken more than 1,000 square kilometres of territory back from Russia since the start of September, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Within the ongoing defence operations, our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements,” Zelensky said in his Thursday night address.

“In total, more than a thousand square kilometres of our territory have been liberated since September 1,” he added.

Zelensky had earlier confirmed Ukrainian forces had retaken the town of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, in a further indication that a counter offensive in the east of the country against Russian forces is making gains.

