Worawora to host 2022 World Physiotherapy Day

By Edward Williams

Ho, Sept. 6, GNA – The Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District of the Oti region has been selected to host this year’s World Physiotherapy Day.

The day, observed annually on September 8, raises awareness about the critical role of physical therapists and chronic pain therapies in keeping people healthy and fit.

A release copied to the Ghana News Agency on the event said Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was expected to be the special guest of honour for the celebration, which is on the theme “Osteoarthritis and the role of Physiotherapy.”

It said without proper attention to physiotherapy, the country stood a chance of losing many of the workforces, including public sector workers, farmers and fishermen, traders and market women, private sector workers and informal sector workers to arthritis and in particular osteoarthritis.

The release said this year’s celebration provided the opportunity to promote awareness and bring the services of physiotherapy closer to the general population.

It said the Physiotherapy Unit of the Worawora Government Hospital, which serves a greater part of the population in the Oti Region, was very much in need of major assistance.

“The clinical space requires some renovation to provide good working conditions for Staff and its patience or clients.”

The release appealed to all, especially individuals and organisations, to support the renovation and retooling with some equipment.

“The renovation works are estimated at GH¢50,000 and equipment, GH¢75,000. Some of the equipment needed, include treadmill, infrared lamps, shortwave diathermy and hydro collator.”

Other activities marking the celebration, include printing and distribution of over 5,000 flyers and posters, media sensitisation programmes, community outreach and open aerobics dance and physio workout sessions.

The Worawora Government Hospital is currently serving the entire Oti Region as the regional referral facility with a Physiotherapy Unit providing services for a large population of the region.

The event is organised in collaboration with the Worawora Government Hospital, Ghana Physiotherapy Association (GPA), Biakoye District Assembly and Media Concepts Oriented (MCO).

GNA

