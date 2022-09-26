“We are going back to correct our mistakes” – Samartex FC Coach 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro, Sep. 26, GNA – Samartex FC Head Coach, Henry Wellington has said the team will go back to the drawing board to correct its mistakes after drawing 2 – 2 with Aduana FC at Dormaa Ahenkro in the match day three fixture in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He said it was their intention to win the game which they dominated, but they gave some chances away which allowed Aduana FC to come back in the latter parts of the second half to equalise.

Coach Wellington was speaking at a post match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro after the game between Aduana FC and Samartex FC.

It ended in two goals apiece. The game saw him winning the man of the match in a Match Day 3 encounter.

After playing three games and bagging away with three points out of nine, the coach said “it is not the way we want but a draw in Dormaa Ahenkro is a good effort, though not too good that out of nine points from three games we have three points”.

Coach Wellington added that it was loss of concentration and fatigue that resulted in the team’s failure to hold on to the lost of the team’s usual possessive play attributing it to the fact that most of the players were down, “causing us to make substitution for others to come in”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

