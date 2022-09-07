Vivo Energy Ghana donates fuel to support security operations in the Ashanti Region 

Accra, Sept 7, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketer, and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants has donated fuel to the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to support and enhance security operations in the region.

At a brief presentation ceremony at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum, who made the presentation said “as a company, we believe that a peaceful business environment is essential for community development. and we are committed to supporting initiatives that will enhance security operations.

“Safety and security are an integral part of our operations and Vivo Energy Ghana will continue to offer its support to the government and ensure that both institutions collaborate for the good of the nation.”

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, who received the Donation on behalf of the Regional Security Council, expressed his appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana and called on other corporate entities to support and emulate this gesture.

He said the donation was timely as the Security Council gears up to double its operations in the region.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kennedy Kankam, members of the Coordinating Council and the Metropolitan Assembly were present to grace the ceremony.

Vivo Energy Ghana has a fuel storage capacity of 11,000m³ and 232 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.

Vivo Energy Ghana employs 150 people and is recognised as a leader in the oil industry, championing and setting standards for safety.

GNA

