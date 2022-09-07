US-Ghana Alumni inducts new officers 

Accra, Sept. 7, GNA – The newly elected executive of the US-Ghana Alumni Association (USGHAA) has been sworn into office to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The new executive members are; Mr Johannes Thomas Arthur, President; Mrs Feruzah Wuniche Salisu, Vice President; Ms Godliver Alangyam, General Secretary; Mrs Cynthia Jebuni-Adanu, Organising Secretary, and Mr Kenneth Wi-Afedzi, Public Relations Secretary.

Appointees of the Association’s Judicial Committee administered the Oath of Office at a ceremony in Accra last Saturday, a news brief released by the USGHAA said.

At the ceremony, Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye, the immediate-past President of the Association, handed over the Medallion of Office to the new President to mark the official commencement of work for the new administration.

Ms Laneice Brooker, a member of the US-Ghana Alumni Association Advisory Board, represented the US Embassy Ghana at the event.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Arthur said the new administration would work to make its programmes and projects more evolving and empower the sub-associations and affiliates to achieve more.

He said the new leadership would also work to make the next election “highly competitive.”

“We are open to all suggestions, and we are going to seriously pick all those suggestions and work with them as best as we can,” he said.

Dr Boye encouraged the new executive to explore other funding opportunities and ways of mobilising resources from the members.

She also urged them to consider creating an electoral college for members for elections.

Ms Brooker said the US Embassy was dedicated to a revitalised national association and pledged the Embassy’s support towards the transformation of the Association.

“We stand ready to work with you as partners in forging Ghana’s future,” she said.

The USGAA, a not-for profit organisation, is made up of Alumni of various US exchange programmes.

The Association acts as a liaison between the beneficiaries of exchange programmes in Ghana and the US Department of State.

GNA

