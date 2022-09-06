Thousands evacuated in South Korea as cyclone hits

Seoul, Sept. 6, (dpa/GNA) - Thousands of people have been evacuated in South Korea due to typhoon Hinnamnor, local media reported.

Some 3,500 people were brought to safety, South Korean broadcasters reported Tuesday citing government sources.

Some 15,000 people have additionally been advised to leave their homes in areas threatened by landslides and flooding.

The tropical cyclone reached the mainland’s southern coast early in the morning before moving north-east after about two and a half hours, according to the weather bureau. It caused heavy winds and rainfall.

Numerous roads were underwater, according to television reports.

Several buildings and other infrastructure were damaged on the southern island of Jeju.

The Korean peninsula is hit by numerous cyclones every summer and in early autumn.

Hinnamnor was the eleventh cyclone this year. A typhoon warning was also issued in North Korea. State media there reported that strongman Kim Jong Un had chaired a meeting with officials in Pyongyang on Sunday and Monday to review protective measures.

GNA

